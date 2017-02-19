Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-RED WINGS

Zetterberg scores in shootout, Red Wings beat Capitals 3-2

DETROIT (AP) — Henrik Zetterberg scored a tiebreaking goal on Detroit’s fifth shootout attempt and then Petr Mrazek stopped Alex Ovechkin, sending the Red Wings to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Detroit jumped to a 2-0 lead on goals by Fran Nielsen in the first period and Tomas Tatar in the second, but high-scoring Washington responded. Zach Sanford scored late in the second period and Daniel Winnik tied it with 4:48 left in the third.

Mrazek made 34 saves, including two on a power play with 6-plus minutes left in regulation and one early in overtime. Led by Mrazek, the last-place Red Wings avoided a season-long, six-game losing streak.

NATIONALS-HARPER

Harper won’t elaborate on ‘exactly why’ 2016 was down year

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper says he knows “exactly why” his production dipped last season from his MVP-winning performance a year earlier — but he did not elaborate.

Harper met with reporters Saturday, the day before Washington’s first official full-squad workout of spring training.

After saying he did know what happened to make him go from the youngest unanimous MVP in baseball history in 2015, to a .243 hitter in 2016, Harper evaded questions that tried to pin him down on the reasons.

He spoke about “staying in the lineup” last season as if it were a chore, but did not say that he was injured.

Asked what he thought of the Nationals’ offseason transactions, Harper said the team’s switch to a new training complex in Florida was the “biggest move I’m excited about.”

BKC-T25-VIRGINIA TECH-LOUISVILLE

Mitchell leads No. 8 Louisville past sharp Virginia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points to lead No. 8 Louisville to a wild 94-90 victory over Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Ty Outlaw hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left to cut Louisville’s lead to 91-88, but the Hokies’ Zach LeDay committed an intentional foul on Louisville as the Cardinals (22-5, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) tried to inbound the ball. Jaylen Johnson made one of the two free throws, then Mitchell made two more with 5.6 seconds left to seal the offensive slugfest.

On a day when both teams put on a shooting clinic, a sophomore guard stood out. Mitchell connected on his first six shots, including three 3-pointers en route to going 8 for 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from the beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech (18-8, 7-7) managed to shoot 59.2 percent from the field, including 65.4 percent (17 of 26) from beyond the 3-point arc. However, the Cardinals shot 51.5 percent themselves, including making 12 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Seth Allen led the Hokies with 25 points.

ARMY-NAVY

Down by 25, Army rallies to beat Navy 71-68

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Jordan Fox scored 22 points with a career-high five 3-pointers, including a go-ahead 3 late that helped Army overcome a 25-point deficit to beat archrival Navy 70-68 on Saturday.

Up nine at halftime, Navy opened the second half with a 10-0 run and led by as many as 25 after outscoring Army 21-7 with 11:42 left.

Mac Hoffman hit Army’s first field goal of the half at 12:40 and the Black Knights gained on an 11-2 run capped by Thomas Funk’s 3-pointer and closed to 65-64 on Fox’s layup with 2:01 left.

Hasan Abdullah’s layup put Navy up 67-64 with 40 seconds left. John Emzie hit two free throws and Army trailed 67-66 but got a stop. Fox hit a 3 for a 69-67 Army lead with 19 seconds left. Navy’s Shawn Anderson made a free throw, Army got another stop with Hoffman’s rebound of Abdullah’s missed layup, then Funk iced it by making one of two from the line.

Funk scored 14, Hoffman added 11 and grabbed 10 rebounds for Army (11-17, 5-11 Patriot), which hit 10 of 24 3-pointers in winning its fourth against the Midshipmen in 10 tries.

Abdullah scored 18 points for Navy (15-13, 10-6), which made only 3 of 17 3-pointers.

WILLIAM & MARY-DELAWARE

Dixon scores 25, Prewitt 23 in William & Mary’s win

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Daniel Dixon scored 25 points and Omar Prewitt 23 and William & Mary defeated Delaware 85-64 on Saturday night.

Dixon made four 3-pointers and Prewitt had six assists for the Tribe (15-12, 9-7 Colonial Athletic Association). The Tribe was 27 of 52 for 52 percent shooting and made 10 of 22 3-pointers and 21 of 29 free throws.

Ryan Daly had four 3-pointers, 20 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Hens (12-17, 5-11), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. Cazmon Hayes added 11 points and Devonne Pinkard 10. Delaware shot 37.5 percent and was 7 of 23 on 3-pointers.

With Delaware leading 23-20 after a Jacob Cushing dunk, the Tribe went on an 18-3 run, with nine points from Dixon over the final 5:13 of the first half.

The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching 23 points in the final minutes.

RHODE ISLAND-GEORGE MASON

Robinson, Matthews held Rhode Island hold off George Mason

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Stanford Robinson hit 4 of 4 free throws in the final 45 seconds and finished with a career-high 21 points, E.C. Matthews scored 18 and Rhode Island beat George Mason 77-74 on Saturday to snap a two-game skid.

Robinson scored 13 points in the final eight minutes and Kuran Iverson had nine second-half points and grabbed eight rebounds for Rhode Island (17-9, 9-5 Atlantic 10) which has won three in a row against the Patriots and pulled into a tie with Richmond for third in the conference standings.

Matthews made a layup and then a jumper to give the Rams an 18-point lead early in the second half but they hit just 1 of 10 shots over the next seven minutes. Marquis Moore scored seven points during a 22-4 run that made it 55-all and a 3-point play by Jalen Jenkins gave George Mason a 72-71 lead — its first since 2-0 — with 1:01 remaining. Robinson’s free throws made 75-72 with 25 second left and, after Matthews capped the scoring with a foul shot 20 seconds later, his steal with two seconds to go sealed it.

Jenkins hit career-high 14 free throws and finished with 22 points for George Mason (18-9, 8-6). Moore added 19 points and 10 rebounds — his 17th double-double this season.

JAMES MADISON-TOWSON

Towson beats James Madison for sixth win in a row

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Mike Morsell scored 19 points on 5-of-10 shooting and Towson beat James Madison 75-65 on Saturday night for its sixth straight win.

The Tigers (19-10, 11-5), who have won 11 of 12 overall, have clawed their way back into the pictures in the Colonial Athletic Association standings, just two games behind conference leader UNC Wilmington.

Zane Martin scored 16 points and Deshaun Morman added 12 for Towson, which shot 50 percent from the field and held a slight edge in the rebounding battle (32-29).

Dimitrije Cabarkapa finished with 14 points to lead James Madison (8-21, 6-10), which has lost three of four. Paulius Satkus added his first career double-double, 13 points and 10 rebounds, for the Dukes.

Towson led by 11 at the half and grabbed a 15 point advantage on back-to-back jumpers by Justin Gorham and Arnaud William Adala Moto to open the second half. James Madison managed to get within five late, but could not get closer.

LIBERTY-WINTHROP

Johnson scores 24 as Winthrop moves into second-place tie

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Keon Johnson scored 24 points and Winthrop beat Liberty 84-67 on Saturday to join the Flames in a second-place tie in the Big South Conference.

The Eagles (21-6, 13-3) swept the season series from Liberty (18-11, 13-3) with the two teams trailing UNC Asheville (14-2) with two games remaining.

Anders Broman scored 17 points and Xavier Cooks scored 14 points with 13 rebounds for the Eagles, who shot 50 percent and were 10 of 25 on 3-pointers.

Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 15 points, Ryan Kemrite 14 and Lovell Cabbil 10 for the Flames, who were 11 of 24 from the arc but 40 percent overall in having a seven-game win streak snapped.

Winthrop outscored Liberty 14-2 to open the game and led 43-32 at halftime with Johnson and Broman scoring 11 points each and the Eagles shooting 59 percent.

Winthrop led by double figures the entire second half.

NC A&T-HOWARD

Howard rolls past North Carolina A&T 84-53

WASHINGTON (AP) — Charles Williams scored 25 points as Howard kept North Carolina A and T winless in Division One with an 84-53 victory on Saturday night.

Williams was 7 of 14 from the floor including four from beyond the arc for the Bison (7-20, 4-8 MEAC). Damon Collins added a season-high 21 points and five assists, Tyler Stone had 13 points and Solomon Mangham had 10 points and five boards. The team was 8 of 22 (36 percent) from 3-point range compared to 2 of 12 (17 percent) for the Aggies (2-25, 0-12).

North Carolina A and T has not beaten a Division I team this season. The Aggies’ only victories were over Division Two Greensboro College in the season opener and NAIA Division Two member Allen University on February 7th.

Davaris McGowens scored 19 points and Aaron Scales had 14 for the Aggies. The two players accounted for 33 of the team’s 53 total points.