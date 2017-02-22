Latest Virginia sports

CLEMSON-VIRGINIA TECH

Allen’s 3 lifts Virginia Tech past Clemson

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Seth Allen’s 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left to play carried Virginia Tech to a 71-70 victory over Clemson on Tuesday night.

Zach LeDay scored 19 points for the Hokies (19-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who also beat the Tigers by a point on Jan. 22. Virginia Tech won for the third time in four games and moved to 14-1 at home this season.

The loss was the latest in series of excruciating defeats for the Tigers (14-13, 4-11), who dropped their fifth game in their past six outings. Clemson is now 3-10 in games decided by six points or less.

Clemson’s Marcquise Reed hit a baseline jumper with 21.6 seconds remaining to give the Tigers a 70-68 lead. Out of a timeout, Allen missed a layup with 10 seconds left, and LeDay got the rebound, but the ball was knocked out of his hands and went out of bounds off Clemson.

Virginia Tech then worked the ball to Allen, who buried a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Allen finished with eight points.

Reed led the Tigers with 18 points.

GEORGE MASON-DAYTON

Smith leads with 16 as balanced Dayton tops George Mason

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Scoochie Smith scored 16 points and three others finished with 12 each as Dayton used a 20-0 run in the second half and defeated George Mason 83-70 on Tuesday night to clinch a double-bye into the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

The Flyers (22-5, 13-2) entered Tuesday in a first-place tie with idle VCU and have won seven in a row since losing 73-68 at VCU on Jan. 27. The rematch comes at Dayton March 1.

John Crosby, Xeyrius Williams, and Charles Cooke each scored 12 points for Dayton and Kendall Pollard chipped in 10. Crosby was 3-for-3 shooting 3-pointers and Dayton made 10 of 25 attempts from deep.

Seniors Smith, Pollard, Cooke, Kyle Davis, and Jeremiah Bonsu have won a program record 100 wins in their careers.

Jaire Grayer led George Mason (18-10, 8-7) with 13 points and 13 boards, Marcquise Moore added 12 points and nine rebounds.

There was a significant “visitor” in the building Tuesday. The NCAA championship trophy, which is making a tour of selected venues in advance of March Madness, was on display in the arena’s concourse.

DAVIDSON-RICHMOND

Richmond takes control late, beats Davidson 84-76

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — T.J. Cline scored 18 points and Richmond gained enough breathing room over the final seven minutes to earn the season sweep of Davidson with an 84-76 win on Tuesday night.

Cline, who added eight assists and six boards, also surpassed 1,500 points for his career and currently sits in 11th place in program history.

ShawnDre’ Jones also scored 18 points for Richmond (16-11, 10-5), which remains locked in a third-place tie with Rhode Island in the Atlantic 10 standings.

Peyton Aldridge finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds for Davidson (14-12, 7-8), which was outshot by Richmond 60.4 percent to 49.1 percent, but hit 14 3-pointers.

The Wildcats rebounded from a 10-point halftime deficit with a 15-5 run to tie it at 50, eventually leading to a 65-60 lead. But Richmond immediately seized back the momentum, putting together a 19-2 run over the next seven minutes to regain a 12-point advantage and put the game out of reach.

NATIONALS-WIETERS

AP Sources: Matt Wieters, Nationals agree, pending physical

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people familiar with the deal say that free-agent catcher Matt Wieters has agreed to a contract with the Washington Nationals, pending a physical.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Tuesday because nothing had been announced yet.

Wieters is a four-time All-Star who has played his entire career with the Baltimore Orioles after being taken with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2007 amateur draft.

Wieters is a switch-hitter known for his ability to work with a pitching staff. He has a .256 career batting average with 117 homers and 437 RBIs over eight seasons.