Latest Virginia sports

CAPITALS-FLYERS

Kuznetsov’s 2 goals lead Capitals to 4-1 win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Evgeny Kuznetsov scored two goals, Braden Holtby made 33 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie also scored for the NHL-leading Capitals, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

Advertisement

Brayden Schenn had the lone goal for the struggling Flyers, who are 2-5 in their last seven games. Michal Neuvirth stopped 25 shots for Philadelphia.

Backstrom gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead in the first period when he scored his 18th goal. He snapped a wrist shot from the right circle and the puck fluttered over Neuvirth’s shoulder.

SAINT LOUIS-VCU

VCU downs St. Louis 64-50 behind 17 pts from Williams

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Jonathan Williams scored 17 points, Justin Tillman had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Samir Doughty added 13 points to lead Virginia Commonwealth past Saint Louis 64-50 on Wednesday for its ninth consecutive win.

The Rams moved into a first-place tie with Dayton (22-5, 13-2) in the Atlantic 10.

Jalen Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:55 left before halftime brought Saint Louis to within 30-28, but VCU (23-5, 13-2) went on an 11-2 run before intermission and led by 11. Tillman had a pair of free throws and a 3-point play and Williams added a pair of free throws and a layup during the run.

VCU continued to stretch the lead after the break opening with 9-2 run capped on another Williams layup for a 50-32 lead with 14:55 remaining.

Johnson led Saint Louis (9-19, 4-11) with 17 points shooting 5 for 8 including 2 of 3 from 3-point range. Davell Roby added 11 points.

WOFFORD-VMI

Wofford beats VMI 81-63 behind Magee’s 24 points

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Fletcher Magee hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Cameron Jackson added 20 points, and Wofford beat VMI 81-63 on Wednesday after shooting 12 of 26 from behind the arc.

Ryan Sawvell scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Nathan Hoover had 10 points, for the Terriers’ (15-15, 10-7 Southern Conference). Eric Garcia dished nine of Wofford’s 17 assists. The Terriers shot 51 percent (31 of 60) to VMI’s 45.5 percent (25 of 55).

VMI led 35-31 after Julian Eleby’s 3 and QJ Peterson’s jumper early in the second half, but the Terriers reeled off nine straight for a 46-41 lead after Magee’s 3-pointer. Magee’s 3 with 8:43 to go put the Terriers up by 10 and the Keydets got no closer than seven the rest of the way.

Wofford led 31-30 at halftime behind Jackson’s 11 points after trailing by as many as seven points.

Peterson scored 17 and Trey Chapman had 10 with 11 rebounds for VMI (6-21, 3-13), which has lost four straight.

WIZARDS-NETS-TRADE

Wizards acquire Bogdanovic in trade with Nets

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards added scoring punch to their bench on the eve of the trade deadline, acquiring swingman Bojan Bogdanovic from the Brooklyn Nets.

Washington also got forward Chris McCullough in the deal and sent a lottery-protected 2017 first-round pick, Marcus Thornton and Andrew Nicholson to Brooklyn. The Wizards announced the trade Wednesday night.

Bogdanovic, 27, is averaging a career-high 14.2 points a game as a starter for the struggling Nets. He will add depth to the Wizards, who are in third place in the Eastern Conference.

With the addition of Bogdanovic, a pending restricted free agent, Washington continues its push to challenge the NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics in the East. The Wizards have won 18 of their past 21 games and surged up the standings after a slow start under new coach Scott Brooks.