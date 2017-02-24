Latest Virginia sports

T25-VIRGINIA-LOUISVILLE

Durr, Hines-Allen lift No. 14 Louisville women over Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Asia Durr scored 24 points, Myisha Hines-Allen added 21 and Number 14 Louisville defeated Virginia 66-55 Thursday night for its fourth-straight victory.

The Cardinals (24-6, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) never trailed after Jazmine Jones and Durr closed the first quarter with baskets and they turned that into a 13-2 run with Jones scoring six and Durr adding a 3-pointer.

The lead was mostly in single figures until the fourth quarter, reaching 14 with 2:08 to play. The Cavaliers (18-10, 7-8) cut it to nine on a 3-pointer by Aliyah Huland El with 1:11 to go but Louisville made 8 of 10 free throws in the last 1:02.

Breyana Mason scored 19 points for Virginia, which had won three straight.

Durr and Hines-Allen combined for 16 rebounds as the Cardinals owned the boards, 43-24, and scored 24 second-chance points off of 17 offensive rebounds.

During halftime, a Louisville student won $38,000 through the Progressive Student Shot Challenge, making a layup, free throw, 3-pointer and half-court shot.

T25-MIAMI-VIRGINIA TECH

Motley’s 26 rallies No. 17 Miami women past Va Tech 79-69

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Adrienna Motley scored a season-high 26 points, Keyona Hayes added 18 and Number 17 Miami overcame a slow start to defeat Virginia Tech 79-69 Thursday night.

Vanessa Panousis hit two 3-pointers and Chanette Hicks scored six points as the Hokies raced to a 20-11 lead after one quarter. A pair of inside baskets by Emese Hof and a Motley 3-pointer capped an 11-2 run for the Hurricanes and Hayes and Motley combined for the last nine Miami points of the half for a 36-29 lead.

Eight points from Panousis pulled Virginia Tech within two in the third quarter but Hoff had consecutive baskets and Laura Cornelius made a 3 and the Hurricanes led by 11 with 2:50 to go. In the final minute Motley made four free throws to seal it.

Hof finished with nine points for Miami (20-7, 9-6 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Hicks had 21 points and Panousis 17 for the Hokies (16-12, 3-12), who lost their 11th straight.

UMASS-GEORGE WASHINGTON

George Washington rolls UMass behind Steeves’ career night

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Steeves scored a career-high 26 points and George Washington rallied from a halftime deficit to defeat Massachusetts 83-67 on Thursday night.

Steeves finished 9 of 16 from the field and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line. Tyler Cavanaugh added 21 points and 13 rebounds for the Colonials (15-13, 7-8 Atlantic 10).

George Washington shot 53.4 percent from the field and dominated the glass, winning 41-29 on the boards.

Zach Lewis led UMass (13-15, 3-12) with 16 points. The Minutemen shot 26 3-pointers in the game, hitting just six. The loss drops UMass into the bottom four in the 14-team Atlantic 10 standings. Only the top 10 clinch first-round byes in the conference tourney which begins on March 8.

George Washington trailed 40-38 at the break, but seized the lead for good midway through the second half on a Jordan Roland jumper which was part of an 18-2 Colonials run.

MARSHALL-OLD DOMINION

Old Dominion uses balanced scoring to beat Marshall 86-65

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — B.J. Stith scored 17 points, Ahmad Caver had 16 with eight assists, Zoran Talley added 15 points, and Old Dominion beat Marshall 86-65 on Thursday night.

Old Dominion (17-10, 10-5 Conference USA) is now tied for third place with three games left and the top four seeds receive a first-round bye.

Trey Porter had 10 points and eight rebounds for Old Dominion.

The Monarchs held a 37-28 lead at halftime after Ahmad Caver came off a high screen to sink a 3-pointer with 32 seconds left. Marshall shot just 31 percent in the first 20 minutes.

Austin Loop led Marshall (15-13, 8-7) with five 3-pointers for 18 points. Jon Elmore had two 3-pointers, 15 points and eight rebounds, and Terrence Thompson added 12 points and six rebounds. With five minutes to go, the Thundering Herd’s bench was scoreless but finished with seven points.

Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni was ejected with 9:25 left in the first half after back-to-back technical fouls. Assistant Mark Cline took over from there.

JAMES MADISON-DREXEL

James Madison holds off Drexel in CAA tourney preview, 70-64

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jackson Kent and Tom Vodanovich combined to score 31 points and James Madison held off Drexel late to secure a 70-64 victory Thursday night.

The game could be a preview of a first-round match-up in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament. With one game left in the regular season, James Madison (9-21, 7-10) is the No. 7 seed and Drexel (9-21, 3-14) has locked up the No. 10 seed. Those seeds meet in the first round, with the winner facing the No. 2 seed in the second round.

Sammy Mojica hit a 3-pointer with :32 left to get the Dragons within four, 66-62, but Shakir Brown and Joey McLean each hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

Kent hit 6 of 11 from the floor and tallied 16 points with eight rebounds to lead the Dukes. Vodanovich added 15 points.

Kurk Lee and Mojica both scored 18 points off the Dragons’ bench.

LONGWOOD-LIBERTY

Pacheco-Ortiz leads Liberty to historic Big South mark

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and Liberty defeated Longwood 61-45 on Thursday night to win 14 games in Big South Conference play for the first time.

The Flames (19-11, 14-3) made 22 field goals Thursday, 10 from 3-point range and remain in a second-place tie with Winthrop. They close the regular season Saturday at Big South leader UNC-Asheville.

The freshman Pacheco-Ortiz rebounded from a scoreless 0-for-5 performance a week ago to score in double figures each of the last two games. Brock Gardner scored 11 points on 5-for-6 shooting and Ryan Kemrite had 10 with two 3-pointers.

Khris Lane led Longwood (6-22, 3-14) with 14 points. The Lancers hung close to Liberty through a 31-26 first half, but the Flames opened the second half with 3-pointers from Lovell Cabill, John Dawson and Pacheco-Ortiz and held Longwood scoreless for more than five minutes.

Liberty also had nine steals and forced 20 Longwood turnovers.

PRESBYTERIAN-RADFORD

Radford staves off late Presbyterian run in 59-57 win

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Ed Polite Jr. scored 15 points and added seven rebounds and Radford hung on late to defeat Presbyterian 59-57 Thursday night.

Radford (13-16, 8-9 Big South) led by as many as 13 in the second half and did not trail in the period, but neither did it put the Blue Hose away. A Donald Hicks jumper gave Radford a 56-49 lead with 1:47 remaining. Darius Moore answered for Presbyterian, scoring eight straight points to get Presbyterian to 59-57 with 41 seconds to go.

The Blue Hose had a shot to win it after Christian Bradford missed on the Highlanders final possession, but Reggie Dillard’s 3-pointer was a blank.

Dillard led Presbyterian (5-23, 1-16) with 18 points and Moore added 12.

Neither team was particularly efficient offensively; each side finished below 40 percent shooting, and combined to shoot just 39 of 104 from the field.

TOWSON-UNC-WILMINGTON

UNC Wilmington clinches Colonial Athletic Association title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — C.J. Bryce scored 28 points on 11-of-16 shooting, Devontae Cacok had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and UNC Wilmington clinched the Colonial Athletic Association with an 83-78 victory over Towson on Thursday night.

UNCW scored on seven straight possessions, capped by Denzel Ingram’s long 3-pointer for a 75-67 lead with 1:28 left. Towson answered at the other end with Zane Martin’s 3 but Jordon Talley made it a seven-point lead again with two free throws with 58 seconds to go.

Ingram finished with 14 points and Talley 10 for UNC Wilmington (25-5, 14-3), which has scored 80-plus in 18 games this season.

Arnaud William Adala Moto led Towson (19-11, 11-6) with a career-high 33 points and six rebounds. He was 9 of 12 from the floor, 14 of 19 at the stripe to top his previous best of 28 points. Mike Morsell added 12 points.

Towson will be the third seed in next week’s conference tournament, following losses by William & Mary and Elon.