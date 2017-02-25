Latest Virginia sports

WIZARDS-76ERS

Covington, Saric lead Sixers to 120-112 win over Wizards

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Robert Covington had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Dario Saric added 20 points and 11 boards, and the depleted Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 120-112 Friday night.

Bradley Beal had 40 points and John Wall scored 29 for the Southeast Division-leading Wizards.

Advertisement

On a day the Sixers announced first overall pick Ben Simmons will not play this season, their other young players stepped up to make up for the absence of star center Joel Embiid and the trades of center Nerlens Noel and forward Ersan Ilyasova. Noel and Ilyasova were dealt before Thursday’s trade deadline and Embiid missed his 12th straight game with a left knee contusion.

Richaun Holmes had 12 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks while splitting minutes with Jahlil Okafor, a surprise holdover because he was mentioned in most trade speculation involving Philadelphia.

OILERS-CAPITALS

Capitals beat Oilers to extend home winning streak to 13

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Williams and Tom Wilson scored as the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Friday night to tie the franchise record with their 13th consecutive home victory.

Williams’ game-winner in the third period was his 19th of the season. Washington’s streak of home games with five-plus goals ended at 11, but Braden Holtby made 30 saves to pad the team’s lead atop the NHL.

Evgeny Kuznetsov didn’t have a point but was arguably the Capitals’ best player against Edmonton. They have now outscored opponents 64-20 during their home winning streak.

Leon Draisaitl scored his team-leading 23rd goal of the season for Edmonton, which got 24 saves from goaltender Cam Talbot.

CAPITALS-INJURIES

Niskanen, Orpik, Oshie miss Capitals’ game vs. Oilers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Forward T.J. Oshie and defensemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik missed the Washington Capitals’ game against the Edmonton Oilers Friday night because of injuries.

Coach Barry Trotz called Niskanen and Orpik questionable with lower-body injuries. Trotz also alluded to a forward being banged up, with that being Oshie missing his 10th game of the season.

Injuries to four regulars, including forward Andre Burakovsky (hand), made this Washington’s most patchwork lineup of the year. The Capitals have the fewest man games lost in the NHL now with 27 and hadn’t played without more than two regulars until Friday.

The Capitals recalled defenseman Aaron Ness and forward Riley Barber from Hershey of the AHL on Thursday. Oshie’s absence paved the way for Barber, a 2012 sixth-round pick, to make his NHL debut.

NASCAR-DAYTONA 500

NASCAR seeks boost to steep decline with strong Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The good news for NASCAR is that all signs indicate Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a legitimate shot to win the Daytona 500.

A victory for NASCAR’s most popular driver, in his return to racing after a concussion sidelined him the second half of last season, would be a massive boost for the sagging series. Earnhardt’s star power has been one of the bright spots of Speedweeks and his strength on the track has been obvious every time he’s behind the wheel of his Chevrolet.

Earnhardt was part of a Hendrick Motorsports qualifying sweep for Sunday’s season-opening race. Chase Elliott won the pole, and Earnhardt will line up next to him on the starting grid. Elliott added a win in a qualifying race, and Earnhardt led 53 of 60 laps in a second qualifying race before he was passed at the end .

So the Hendrick cars have speed, the drivers aren’t cowering from the Toyota teamwork that dominated last year’s race, and they are ready to go bumper-to-bumper with the Team Penske fleet.

It means Sunday could be a strong opening day for NASCAR, particularly if Earnhardt can pull off his third victory in “The Great American Race.” He’s not ready to call himself a favorite, and thinks he’ll have his hands full with the Joe Gibbs Racing group and Penske drivers Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski.

“Watching the last several plate races, I think the Gibbs guys have the market cornered on the favorite,” he said. “The Penske guys are really strong. So I think it’s their race to lose. The Hendrick cars are going to be up there trying to mix it up.”