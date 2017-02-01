Leaf scores 32, No. 11 UCLA beats Washington State 95-79

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Freshman forward T.J. Leaf scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as No. 11 UCLA beat Washington State 95-79 on Wednesday night to stop a two-game slide.

Thomas Welsh added 17 points for UCLA (20-3, 7-3 Pac-12), and Lonzo Ball had 14.

Ike Iroegbu scored 20 points for Washington State (11-11, 4-6), which was coming off a win at Arizona State. Conor Clifford added 16 points and Josh Hawkinson had 15.

The game was close for the first 30 minutes before a rash of turnovers by Washington State allowed the Bruins to pull away.

Advertisement

In the first half, Washington State led 19-17 when the Bruins went on a 16-4 run to take a 10-point lead. That held up as UCLA led 44-34 at halftime behind 16 points and nine rebounds from Leaf.

Washington State sank three quick 3-pointers to open the second half, cutting UCLA’s lead to 46-43.

The teams traded baskets, with Leaf making four key buckets that kept the Bruins ahead when the Cougars threatened to tie the game.

Welsh sank two baskets during an 8-2 run that gave UCLA a 66-57 lead midway through the second half, and the Bruins pulled away after that.

UCLA holds a 105-17 lead in the all-time series.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The Bruins have six players scoring in double figures, and average 92 points per game. But they were coming off losses to No. 5 Arizona and at Southern California. They reached the 20-win mark for the 42nd time in the past 51 seasons.

Washington State: The Cougars won their previous three home games against UCLA after losing 19 straight at home to the Bruins. Washington State has already surpassed last season’s totals of nine wins and one in league play.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at Washington on Saturday.

Washington State hosts Southern California on Saturday.