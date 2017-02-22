Leissner carries New Hampshire past UMass-Lowell 78-67

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Tanner Leissner scored 24 points — nine coming in the last five minutes — Jaleen Smith had 18 points and six rebounds and New Hampshire pulled away from Massachusetts-Lowell for a 78-67 win on Wednesday night.

Ryan Jones’ layup tied the score at 63 with 6:58 left before New Hampshire (18-11, 9-6 America East) went on 10-2 run in a five-minute span to seal the win. Leissner hit a jumper and a pair of layups during that stretch.

Massachusetts-Lowell (11-20, 5-11) trailed 41-33 at the half. Later, Smith put the Wildcats up 53-43 with a pair of free throws before the River Hawks went on a 12-2 run to knot the game at 55.

Jordan Reed scored 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range for New Hampshire, now winners of four straight.

Massachusetts-Lowell’s Jahad Thomas scored 23 points shooting 10 for 14, and Ryan Jones added 21 points.