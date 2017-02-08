Sports Listen

Leonard scores 32, Spurs beat Sixers 111-103

By ROB MAADDI February 8, 2017 9:33 pm < a min read
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points, Tony Parker added 18 and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Philadelphia 76ers 111-103 on Wednesday night.

Jahlil Okafor had 20 points and eight rebounds, and Dario Saric also scored 20 for Philadelphia, which has lost five straight games.

The Sixers were again without star center Joel Embiid. The rookie missed his sixth straight game because of a left knee contusion. Philadelphia is 13-18 with Embiid, 5-16 without him.

The Spurs bounced back following a loss at Memphis and improved the NBA’s second-best record to 40-12.

After trailing the entire game, the Sixers pulled within 87-85 on a pair of free throws by Okafor with 7:35 left. But San Antonio went on a 16-5 run to put it away.

Sports News
