Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lincoln 1st non-league team…

Lincoln 1st non-league team in FA Cup last 8 since 1914

By STEVE DOUGLAS February 18, 2017 9:37 am < a min read
Share

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Lincoln became the first non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals in more than a century by beating Premier League side Burnley 1-0 with an 89th-minute goal on Saturday.

Sean Raggett scored the most famous goal in Lincoln’s 133-year history, with his close-range header at the far post adjudged to have crossed the line before Burnley goalkeeper Tom Heaton clawed the ball away.

Having already eliminated second-tier League Championship teams Ipswich and Brighton on its remarkable run to the last 16, fifth-tier Lincoln ousted a top-flight club that held runaway Premier League leader Chelsea to a draw only last weekend.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Eighty-one places separate Burnley and Lincoln in English soccer’s pyramid but there was no obvious difference between the sides on a chilly day at Turf Moor.

Advertisement

The last non-league team to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals was Queens Park Rangers in 1914.

Lincoln was playing in the last 16 for the first time in 130 years

Another non-league team, Sutton, hosts Arsenal in a fifth-round match on Monday. Premier League sides Manchester City, Chelsea, Leicester and Middlesbrough take on lower-league opposition later Saturday.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lincoln 1st non-league team…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended