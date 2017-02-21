Sports Listen

Trending:

ShutdownHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysHigh-Risk ListMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lincoln museum to showcase…

Lincoln museum to showcase Cub-Cardinals rivalry

By master February 21, 2017 5:37 am < a min read
Share

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum plans to unveil an exhibit chronicling the history of the rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Museum officials say “Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry” was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame. The exhibit is to open March 24.

Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson said in a statement the intent of the exhibit is to “animate the stories associated with one of baseball’s most celebrated rivalries.”

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Items planned for the exhibit includes the second-base bag stolen by the Cardinals’ Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, and the cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood when he struck out 20 batters.

Advertisement

Topics:
Entertainment News Lifestyle News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lincoln museum to showcase…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1792: Washington signs Postal Service Act

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Collecting wastewater samples

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended