Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions sign offensive tackle…

Lions sign offensive tackle Pierce Burton

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:29 pm < a min read
Share

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed offensive tackle Pierce Burton.

Detroit made the move Thursday.

The 6-foot-6, 305-pound Burton was on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad last year. The former Mississippi standout was on practice squads in 2015 with the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers. He was an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014 with the Minnesota Vikings.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

___

Advertisement

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lions sign offensive tackle…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.