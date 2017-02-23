Sports Listen

Lipscomb beats Kennesaw St. 85-74 in season finale

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017
KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Nathan Moran hit eight 3-pointers for 24 points and Lipscomb cruised to an 85-74 win over Kennesaw State in the regular season finale for both teams on Thursday night.

The win locks Lipscomb into the no. 2 seed in the Atlantic Sun tournament which begins on Feb. 27.

Garrison Mathews added 20 points and Josh Williams chipped in 11 for the Bisons (19-12, 11-3), who shot 48.3 percent and hit 14 3-pointers. Lipscomb had assists over two-thirds of their baskets, finishing with 20 on 29 field goals.

Kyle Clark scored 16 points and Kendrick Ray added 14 to lead Kennesaw State (13-17, 7-7). The Owls are still awaiting their tournament fate. They entered the night in a three-way tie for third with North Florida and USC-Upstate.

Lipscomb levied its damage exclusively in the first half, outscoring the Owls 62-29 in the first period. Kennesaw State rebounded to win the second half by 22 (45-23) but ran out of time.

Sports News
