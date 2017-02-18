Lipscomb cruises by Jacksonville behind Mathews’ 26 points

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Garrison Mathews drilled seven 3-pointers, scored 26 points, and Lipscomb beat Jacksonville 81-69 on Saturday to keep pace with Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference race.

The Bisons (18-12, 10-3) remain one game behind Florida Gulf Coast with one game to play. They can earn a share of the conference title with a win over Kennesaw State coupled with an Eagles loss on Feb. 23.

Mathews also finished with a team-best eight rebounds and had six assists. Nathan Moran sank five 3-pointers and added 21 points for Lipscomb, which hit 15 from behind the arc overall and shot 52.8 percent.

J.R. Holder scored 21 points and Marcel White finished with 17 for Jacksonville (17-13, 5-8).

The Bisons led by as many as 12 in the first half and took an eight-point lead into the break. A White 3 cut the Dolphins’ deficit to 55-49, but an 11-2 run put Lipscomb back in front by 15.