Little Rock slips past Georgia Southern for 56-54 win

February 28, 2017
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 16 points and Kemy Osse sank the winning 3-pointer with eight seconds left to lift Arkansas-Little Rock to a 56-54 win over Georgia Southern on Monday night.

Little Rock (14-15, 5-11 Sun Belt Conference) trailed for nearly the whole game but stayed close, then dug in over the final six minutes to hold Georgia Southern to just two points while steadily chipping away at a seven-point deficit. Maurius Hill and Marcus Johnson Jr. each went 2 for 2 from the line and then Andre Jones got back-to-back layups to trail 54-53 and Little Rock called its final timeout with 17 seconds left.

The Trojans inbounded from the sideline, tried penetrating from the top of the key but then shoveled it back Osse, who fired the winning 3 from the right wing.

Georgia Southern’s Ike Smith missed a layup as time expired.

Hill and Johnson Jr. got 11 points each for Little Rock.

Jake Allsmiller led Georgia Southern (18-12, 11-6) with 19 points and Smith had 15.

