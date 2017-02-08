Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementWorkforceFirst 100 DaysDoDMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lonzo Ball's younger brother…

Lonzo Ball’s younger brother scores 92 in high school game

By The Associated Press February 8, 2017 1:02 am < a min read
Share

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — LaMelo Ball, the younger brother of UCLA’s star freshman Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points — 41 in the fourth quarter — to help Chino Hills beat Los Osos 146-123 on Tuesday night.

He only had 29 points at halftime. He made 37 of 61 shot from the floor, including 7 of 22 from behind the 3-point line, hit 11 of 14 free throws and had seven assists and five rebounds.

Their other brother LiAngelo, who leads Chino Hills in scoring, sat out due to an ankle injury. LaMelo and LiAngelo are both committed to UCLA like their older brother Lonzo, who is projected to be a top-five pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Chino Hills (26-1) had won 60 straight games before losing to Oak Hill Academy last Saturday — in which LaMelo scored 36 points.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Lonzo Ball's younger brother…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1984: Challenger completes its 4th flight

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors from Misawa Airbase take a group photo with their sculpture

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended