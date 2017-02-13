Sports Listen

Love’s knee injury ‘concerning’ for Cavs; 2nd opinion sought

By TOM WITHERS February 13, 2017 2:14 pm < a min read
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — The Cavaliers are concerned about All-Star forward Kevin Love’s injured left knee.

Love will miss Tuesday’s game at Minnesota — and possibly more games — with an injury that will require him to get a second opinion. Love complained of soreness and had swelling following Saturday’s 125-109 win over Denver and underwent an MRI on Sunday. The defending NBA champions haven’t disclosed results.

Following Monday’s practice, coach Tyronn Lue said he’s “definitely concerned” about Love, who recently missed games with back spasms. Lue said he doesn’t know if Love’s back and knee issues are related or if he’ll have to skip this weekend’s All-Star game.

Love’s injury complicates things for the Cavs, who seem to have found a rhythm following a 7-8 January. Cleveland has won five of six and leads the Eastern Conference by 2½ games over Boston.

Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds.

