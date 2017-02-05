Lowry’s triple-double leads Raptors past Nets, 103-95

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Lowry played through illness and injury to finish with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his ninth career triple-double, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Brooklyn Nets 103-95 on Sunday.

Playing again without leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, the slumping Raptors ended a two-game skid and won for just the third time in 11 games. Jonas Valanciunas led them with 22 points.

Already feeling ill, Lowry needed four stitches after cutting his right forearm on a camera mounted to the basket stanchion. But he played 40 minutes without much backup support, with Fred VanVleet shooting 2 for 10 from the field and Cory Joseph not playing at all.

Terrence Ross had 17 points for the Raptors, who swept the season series and extended their longest winning streak ever against the Nets to eight.

Brook Lopez scored 20 for the Nets, who have lost nine in a row.