Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LSU coach: Defensive end…

LSU coach: Defensive end Arden Key to take leave of absence

By master February 15, 2017 3:47 pm < a min read
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says Tigers defensive end and sack leader Arden Key is taking a leave of absence from the football program for unspecified personal reasons.

Orgeron says the decision was made in consultation with the coaching staff and Key’s family.

The coach did not specify whether Key’s absence from football would extend beyond spring practice and into the regular season next fall. Orgeron says the Tigers fully support Key’s decision “and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”

Federal News Radio conducted an exclusive data center survey to assess how agencies are storing data. Download the results.

Orgeron is also asking the public to respect Key’s privacy.

Advertisement

Last season, Key made a team-high 14 ½ tackles for losses, including 12 sacks, and was in on 56 total tackles.

___

More college football coverage at http://collegefootball.ap.org/

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LSU coach: Defensive end…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard assists tornado cleanup

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended