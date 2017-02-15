LSU coach: Defensive end Arden Key to take leave of absence

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU head coach Ed Orgeron says Tigers defensive end and sack leader Arden Key is taking a leave of absence from the football program for unspecified personal reasons.

Orgeron says the decision was made in consultation with the coaching staff and Key’s family.

The coach did not specify whether Key’s absence from football would extend beyond spring practice and into the regular season next fall. Orgeron says the Tigers fully support Key’s decision “and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”

Orgeron is also asking the public to respect Key’s privacy.

Last season, Key made a team-high 14 ½ tackles for losses, including 12 sacks, and was in on 56 total tackles.

