Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceImproper PaymentsFirst 100 DaysFBIMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LSU's Jared Poche throw…

LSU’s Jared Poche throw 7-inning no-hitter against Army

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 8:21 pm < a min read
Share

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Jared Poche threw a seven no-hitter and LSU beat Army 6-0 on Saturday for the 2,500th victory in Tigers history.

Poche (1-0) struck out four, didn’t walk a batter and threw 79 pitches. Army had its lone baserunner in the fourth when leadoff hitter Josh White reached on right fielder Greg Deichmann’s error.

The no-hitter is the sixth in school history and the first individual no-hitter since March 14, 1979.

January retirement numbers fall short of dire, post-election predictions.

Poche earned his 28th career victory, leaving him 10 short of Scott Schultz’s LSU record. The senior wes drafted by San Diego in the 14th round last year.

Advertisement

LSU won 9-0 in the first game of the doubleheader.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » LSU's Jared Poche throw…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1801: House breaks Electoral College tie, Jefferson elected president

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Bye bye, Bao Bao

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended