Lyon’s defense folds again in 2-1 defeat at Guingamp

PARIS (AP) — Striker Alexandre Lacazette’s 20th league goal of the season was not enough for a Lyon side once again let down by poor defending in a 2-1 defeat at Guingamp on Saturday.

Lacazette finished off a neat team move in the 10th minute, curling the ball in after fellow forward Nabil Fekir had cleverly let right back Jeremy Morel’s cross run through his legs. Lacazette reached the 20-goal mark for the third straight season and now has 92 in 193 league appearances for Lyon.

Lyon’s much-vaunted attack is performing well this season, but the defense is not.

Midfielder Moustapha Diallo equalized for the home side in the 31st as Lyon failed to deal with a cross into the penalty area, and three minutes later the visitors were trailing as midfielder Nicolas Benezet headed in Yannis Salibur’s cross from the left.

Lyon midfielder Rachid Ghezzal pointed the finger at his teammates for conceding sloppy goals.

“On their second goal they were two against four or five (of us) and they still managed to find each other,” Ghezzal said on Canal Plus television. “That’s not normal. We have to be far more demanding of ourselves in defense.”

Lyon’s fifth defeat in the last seven games leaves it well adrift of the top three, and keeping its fourth place could prove hard with Saint-Etienne and Marseille pressuring strongly. They are both four points behind Lyon and play on Sunday, with Saint-Etienne at home to last-placed Lorient and Marseille away to Nantes.

Star signing Memphis Depay, who joined Lyon last month from Manchester United, was again left on the bench and came on midway through the second half.

Lyon bought Depay in a deal that could rise to 25 million euros (around $26 million) but may have been better off spending that money on a commanding center back. Lyon’s best defender is Mouctar Diakhaby, who came through the club’s highly reputed youth academy, but the 20-year-old is lacking in experience.

Later Saturday, French league leader Monaco was at home to Metz. A win would restore Monaco’s three-point lead over defending champion Paris Saint-Germain.

In Saturday’s other matches, it was: Dijon vs. Caen; Lille vs. Angers; Nancy vs. Montpellier; and Toulouse vs. Bastia.

In Sunday’s other game, third-placed Nice travels to Rennes without Mario Balotelli, as the Italian striker is sidelined with a fever.

PSG won 3-0 at Bordeaux on Friday night with striker Edinson Cavani scoring twice to take his league tally to 25.