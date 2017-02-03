Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-04

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night.
It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto. And like Sunday’s win, this one was close throughout and wasn’t decided until the late.
Ibaka made a 13-foot pullup jumper inside late to give the Magic a 95-89 advantage to seal the victory.
Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018
Toronto, which played without star guard DeMar DeRozan (ankle), lost for the second straight time and has now dropped seven of its last nine games.