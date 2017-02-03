Sports Listen

Trending:

RetirementHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Magic hold on to…

Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-04

By TERRANCE HARRIS February 3, 2017 9:44 pm < a min read
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Serge Ibaka scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while Evan Fournier added 20 points and 10 rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Toronto Raptors 102-94 on Friday night.

It was the second time in less than a week that the struggling Magic have defeated Toronto. And like Sunday’s win, this one was close throughout and wasn’t decided until the late.

Ibaka made a 13-foot pullup jumper inside late to give the Magic a 95-89 advantage to seal the victory.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Toronto, which played without star guard DeMar DeRozan (ankle), lost for the second straight time and has now dropped seven of its last nine games.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Magic hold on to…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended