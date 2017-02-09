Sports Listen

Trending:

Education Dept.WorkforceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Magic's Aaron Gordon day-to-day…

Magic’s Aaron Gordon day-to-day with bruised foot

By Associated Press February 9, 2017 12:04 pm < a min read
Share

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — MRI test show Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon had suffered no serious damage but does have a bone bruise to his right foot.

Magic coach Frank Vogel said Thursday morning that Gordon is listed as day-to-day and will miss Thursday night’s home game against Philadelphia. Gordon’s return to the lineup will depend on how he responds to treatment.

In his absence, veteran Jeff Green will likely play at small forward and second-year wing player Mario Hezonja will see an uptick in his minutes. Gordon, the Magic’s top defender, missed the second half of Tuesday’s loss at Houston after complaining about pain in his foot.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

It is still uncertain if Gordon’s injury will prevent him from participating in next week’s Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend.

Advertisement

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Magic's Aaron Gordon day-to-day…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1950: Sen. McCarthy claims State Dept full of Communists

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP seizes marijuana at New Mexico border

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended