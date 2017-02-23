Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Baseball

Major League Baseball

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 4:21 pm < a min read
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
W L Pct.
Anaheim 0 0 000
Kansas City 0 0 000
Minnesota 0 0 000
New York 0 0 000
Oakland 0 0 000
Seattle 0 0 000
Tampa Bay 0 0 000
Texas 0 0 000
Toronto 0 0 000
Houston 0 0 000
Detroit 0 0 000
Boston 0 0 000
Chicago 0 0 000
Baltimore 0 0 000
Cleveland 0 0 000
W L Pct.
Arizona 0 0 000
Atlanta 0 0 000
Washington 0 0 000
St. Louis 0 0 000
San Francisco 0 0 000
Colorado 0 0 000
San Diego 0 0 000
Pittsburgh 0 0 000
Philadelphia 0 0 000
New York 0 0 000
Chicago 0 0 000
Cincinnati 0 0 000
Milwaukee 0 0 000
Los Angeles 0 0 000
Miami 0 0 000

___

Thursday’s Games

Detroit 8, Florida State 0

Boston 9, Northeastern 6

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Philadelphia 6, U. of Tampa 0

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

New York at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Milwaukee, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Detroit, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 1:05 p.m.

New York at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 1:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at New York, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Chicago, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Anaheim, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 3:10 p.m.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Major League Baseball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.