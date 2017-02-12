Sports Listen

Man dies, 4 injured in annual water skiing race in Australia

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 3:15 am < a min read
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A man died Sunday after a boat towing two water skiers crashed during a high-speed race on the Murray River on the New South Wales-Victoria state border in Australia.

Police said the driver of the ski-race boat, David Morabito, 50, died at the scene after efforts by paramedics to try and revive him on the riverbank.

The accident happened at the annual Southern 80 water skiing event.

They also said a man in his 20s was also flown to Royal Melbourne Hospital in serious but stable condition with head and spinal injuries and a woman had a neck injury.

Two other competitors — a man with rib and shoulder injuries and a man with serious head and spinal injuries — were also taken to a nearby hospital.

Ski Racing Australia said the remainder of the event was called off due to the accidents.

