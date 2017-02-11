Sports Listen

Man runs near Miami huddle during game vs. No. 4 Louisville

By The Associated Press February 11, 2017 2:56 pm < a min read
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A spectator was tackled and arrested after running on the court and briefly hovering near Miami’s huddle during the first half of Saturday’s game against No. 4 Louisville.

The Hurricanes were leading 26-16 during a timeout with 7:59 remaining in the half when the unidentified man ran in front of cheerleaders and near players as they circled on the court at the KFC Yum! Center.

Several Louisville Metro Police Department officers quickly chased him down, with one tripping the man before others subdued him near midcourt. Multiple officers escorted the man — who yelled as he was being handcuffed — down a tunnel opposite Miami’s bench.

Further information wasn’t immediately available from police.

