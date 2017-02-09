Manchester United to reduce transfer activity

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United is set to reduce its activity in the transfer market following several overhauls of the squad since Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

United has spent about 500 million pounds on new players under David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and current manager Jose Mourinho, although the club hasn’t finished in the top three of the Premier League in the last three seasons.

Ed Woodward, United’s executive vice chairman, told investors Thursday that “we aren’t in a position necessarily where we have to churn a large number of players. We want to get to a more steady state, and to be buying and potentially selling a lower number of players each year.”

United sold two midfielders — Memphis Depay and Morgan Schneiderlin — and didn’t buy a player in January.

Advertisement

___

This story has been corrected to show that Morgan Schneiderlin was sold in January, not Bastian Schweinsteiger.