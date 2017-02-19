Sports Listen

Manson scores lone goal as Gibson, Ducks shut out Kings 1-0

By DAN GREENSPAN February 19, 2017 11:33 pm < a min read
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Manson scored his second goal of the season, John Gibson stopped 24 shots for his 10th career shutout and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Ducks have won two of three games against the Kings this season, with Gibson recording shutouts in both victories.

Peter Budaj made 28 saves for the Kings, who have lost all three games since their bye week and five of their last six overall.

Manson scored 1:19 into the second period. Budaj never saw him streaking along the far circle for a one-timer after Ryan Getzlaf pulled the puck out of the corner.

Manson hadn’t scored since Dec. 15 against Boston, going 28 games between goals. It was his first career goal against the Kings and third point in 11 rivalry games.

Sports News
