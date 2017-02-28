Sports Listen

Manziel says life ‘trending upward’ despite judge’s concern

By SCHUYLER DIXON
and The Associated Press February 28, 2017 12:06 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — Johnny Manziel is trying to reassure a judge concerned that the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback isn’t being serious about the conditions of getting his domestic violence case dismissed, saying his “life is trending upward” and that he is “taking care of this.”

Dallas judge Roberto Canas called the hearing Tuesday because Manziel missed a deadline to provide the court an update on how the former Cleveland player was meeting stipulations that include him participating in a substance-abuse program through the NFL or something similar.

Manziel responded that he was slow to meet the condition because he didn’t trust the NFL and planned to work through the players’ association.

The 24-year-old Manziel faced a misdemeanor charge that carried a penalty of up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine after he was accused of hitting and threatening former girlfriend Colleen Crowley during a night out in January 2016.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Schuyler Dixon on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apschuyler

