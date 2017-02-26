Marleau, Jones lift Sharks over short-handed Canucks 4-1

Sports Listen

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Patrick Marleau scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and Martin Jones made 35 saves, helping the San Jose Sharks beat the undermanned Vancouver Canucks 4-1 on Saturday night.

Tomas Hertl, Mikkel Boedker and Logan Couture had the other goals for San Jose. Chris Tierney added two assists.

Daniel Sedin scored for Vancouver, which got 22 stops from Ryan Miller.

The Canucks were without five players because of the mumps, or symptoms associated with the highly contagious virus. Troy Stecher is the only confirmed case, but fellow defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Tryamkin, along with forwards Mike Chaput and Markus Granlund, have all shown symptoms.

