Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marshall, Oliver lead Nevada…

Marshall, Oliver lead Nevada over Boise State 85-77

By master February 23, 2017 12:40 am < a min read
Share

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Marcus Marshall had 26 points and eight assists, Cameron Oliver had 21 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, and Nevada beat Boise State 85-77 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Caroline also had 21 points and seven rebounds and D.J. Fenner scored 12 for the Wolf Pack (22-6, 11-4 Mountain West).

Nevada erased a 10-point halftime deficit and took the lead for good at 65-64 on the second of Marshall’s free throws with 5:40 left. From there, the Wolf Pack made 17 of 18 free throws while making just 1 of 4 from the field and it was enough to hold the lead.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Nick Duncan and Chandler Hutchison had 19 points each, Duncan with seven rebounds and Hutchinson with eight assists for the Broncos (17-9, 10-5).

Advertisement

Boise State made 12 of 24 from 3-point range.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Marshall, Oliver lead Nevada…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.