Marshall tops 100 3s this season as Nevada trounces UNLV

By master
and The Associated Press February 25, 2017 8:29 pm < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Caroline scored 31 points, Marcus Marshall made eight 3-pointers and finished with 28 points, and Nevada won its fourth straight to remain atop the Mountain West with a 94-58 win over UNLV on Saturday.

Marshall’s 8-for-10 performance from beyond the arc gave him a school-record 103 3-pointers this season for the Wolf Pack (23-6, 12-4). Marshall is the third player in the Mountain West to top 100 3s and the first since Jimmer Fredette splashed 124 for BYU in 2010.

Tied 12-12 early in the first half, Caroline’s layup with 14:30 remaining sparked a 7-0 run and put Nevada up for good. The Pack held a 45-30 advantage at the break and led by double figures the rest of the way, using an 18-0 run to take a 90-52 lead with five minutes left.

The Rebels (10-18, 3-12), losers of nine straight, got 15 points from Christian Jones and 12 apiece from Jovan Mooring and Kris Clyburn.

