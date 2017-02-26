Martin, UC Irvine hold off Cal State Northridge 83-80

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Jaron Martin sank a career-best six 3-pointers and made a pair of free throws with 2.8 seconds left to lift UC Irvine to an 83-80 win over Cal State Northridge on Saturday night.

After trailing most of the game, Northridge cut the deficit to 81-80 with a pair of free throws from Aaron Parks and then fouled Martin, who sank both free throws to stretch Irvine’s advantage back to three.

Northridge (11-16, 7-7) then got the ball to Michael Warren, whose shot from near midcourt didn’t hit the rim as time expired.

Martin finished with 28 points, his sixth game of the season with at least 20 points. Luke Nelson added 22 points, Ioannis Dimakopoulos had 12 and Jonathan Galloway collected 12 rebounds for Irvine (17-13, 10-4 Big West), which remains tied for first place in the conference with UC Davis.

Advertisement

Kendall Smith’s 24 points led three Northridge players in double figures.