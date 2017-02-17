Sports Listen

Marwin Gonzalez, Astros finalize $3,725,000, 1-year contract

By The Associated Press February 17, 2017 3:50 pm < a min read
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — First baseman Marwin Gonzalez and the Houston Astros have finalized a one-year contract worth $3,725,000, a deal that avoided salary arbitration.

The deal, announced Thursday, includes a 2018 club option worth $5,125,000 and has awarded bonuses.

When the sides exchanged proposed salaries last month, Gonzalez asked for a raise from $2 million to $4.2 million and was offered $3.25 million. His 2017 salary is at the midpoint.

Gonzalez, who turns 28 next month, hit .254 last year and set career bests with 13 homers and 51 RBIs. He also played center field, left, second, third and shortstop.

