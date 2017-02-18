Sports Listen

Massimino, Webber among Hall of Fame finalists

By The Associated Press February 18, 2017 11:24 am < a min read
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rollie Massimino, who coached Villanova to the 1985 NCAA championship, and Chris Webber are among the 14 finalists for this year’s Basketball Hall of Fame induction class.

Others include NBA referee Hugh Evans, Connecticut star Rebecca Lobo, two-time NBA scoring champion Tracy McGrady, five-time All-Star Sidney Moncrief, Baylor women’s coach Kim Mulkey, Kansas coach Bill Self and two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich.

Previous finalists returning to the ballot include point guard Tim Hardaway, record-setting high school coach Robert Hughes, Notre Dame women’s coach Muffet McGraw, former Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan and 10-time AAU national champion Wayland Baptist University.

Enshrinees will be announced at the Final Four on April 3. The induction ceremonies in Springfield, Massachusetts are Sept. 7-9.

