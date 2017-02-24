Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box

Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box

By master
and The Associated Press February 24, 2017 10:20 pm < a min read
Share
DALLAS (84)

Barnes 9-17 1-2 20, Nowitzki 4-14 0-0 8, Curry 13-17 2-2 31, Ferrell 2-9 0-1 5, Matthews 2-9 2-2 7, Finney-Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Brussino 0-3 0-0 0, Powell 0-3 0-0 0, Mejri 2-4 1-2 5, Harris 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 35-83 6-9 84.

MINNESOTA (97)

Wiggins 11-21 4-5 27, Towns 12-18 2-3 26, Dieng 1-4 2-2 4, Rubio 6-13 1-2 13, Rush 2-5 0-0 5, Muhammad 2-6 1-1 5, Bjelica 1-2 0-0 2, Aldrich 0-0 0-0 0, Dunn 2-3 0-0 4, Jones 4-6 0-1 11. Totals 41-78 10-14 97.

Dallas 22 18 23 21—84
Minnesota 26 23 22 26—97

3-Point Goals_Dallas 8-34 (Curry 3-6, Harris 2-3, Barnes 1-4, Matthews 1-5, Ferrell 1-6, Powell 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-1, Brussino 0-3, Nowitzki 0-5), Minnesota 5-13 (Jones 3-3, Wiggins 1-3, Rush 1-3, Rubio 0-1, Bjelica 0-1, Muhammad 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 35 (Mejri, Nowitzki 7), Minnesota 44 (Towns 18). Assists_Dallas 16 (Ferrell 4), Minnesota 24 (Rubio 14). Total Fouls_Dallas 19, Minnesota 12. Technicals_Harris, Towns.

White House prepping government reorg executive order
Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mavericks-Timberwolves, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.