Sports Listen

Trending:

CBPNavyRecreation.govFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mavs fill 2 spots…

Mavs fill 2 spots with 10-day contracts after roster shuffle

By master
and The Associated Press February 26, 2017 12:16 pm < a min read
Share

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed forward Ben Bentil and guard Quinn Cook to 10-day contracts to fill the open spots from a roster shake-up that came at the trading deadline.

The addition Sunday of Bentil and Cook puts both in position for their NBA debuts. Dallas plays Monday night at home against Miami.

Bentil was drafted in the second round by Boston last year but was waived during the preseason. The Ghana native had two stints with Fort Wayne of the NBA Development League and an 11-game stint with Xinjiang in China.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Cook, who went undrafted out of Duke in 2015 before getting waived by Cleveland and New Orleans the past two preseasons, was MVP of the D-League All-Star Game last weekend in New Orleans.

Advertisement

The Mavericks had two roster spots after sending Andrew Bogut and Justin Anderson to Philadelphia in a deal for Nerlens Noel and waiving guard Deron Williams.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mavs fill 2 spots…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1868: President Andrew Johnson impeached

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Massachusetts Air National Guard commander plants tree in Kenya

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.