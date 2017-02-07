Sports Listen

Mavs sign Ferrell to multiyear deal after dazzling start

By The Associated Press February 7, 2017 1:11 pm < a min read
DALLAS (AP) — The Mavericks have signed rookie point guard Yogi Ferrell to a multiyear deal after a dazzling start under a 10-day contract.

The agreement announced Tuesday comes after Ferrell averaged 17.2 points and 5.0 assists in five games, all starts. That included a 32-point game and a critical 3-pointer at Portland when Dallas won a season-best fourth straight game.

Ferrell tied an NBA rookie record with nine 3-pointers in the 108-104 victory over the Trail Blazers on Friday. He was undrafted out of Indiana, the alma mater of Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. The 23-year-old played 10 games with Brooklyn earlier this season.

The Mavericks signed Ferrell after Pierre Jackson, another guard on a 10-day deal, injured a hamstring. Starting point guard Deron Williams has missed the past six games with a left big toe sprain.

