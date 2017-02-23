Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McEwen, Merrill lift Utah…

McEwen, Merrill lift Utah State past San Jose State 81-75

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Koby McEwen scored 23 points shooting 10 for 11 from the foul line and Sam Merrill finished with 22 on 9-for-12 shooting and Utah State held off San Jose State for an 81-75 win on Wednesday night.

McEwen buried a 3 to extend the Utah State’s lead to 59-44 before San Jose State went on a 17-8 run to get within 67-61 on Isaac Thornton’s 3 with 5:19 to go.

The Spartans narrowed the deficit 75-70 before McEwen made all four of his free throws and Merrill added a pair in the final 39 seconds.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

McEwen and Merrill each scored 14 points for the Aggies before halftime. Jalen Moore finished with 15 points and Norbert Janicek 14 for Utah State (12-15, 6-10 Mountain West).

Advertisement

Ryan Welage led San Jose State (14-12, 7-8) with 20 points, Jaycee Hillsman had 13, Brandon Clarke had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Isaiah Nichols had 11 points.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » McEwen, Merrill lift Utah…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1732: George Washington born

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Live-fire exercise on the USS Bataan

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.