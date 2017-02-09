Sports Listen

Men’s basketball team loses game, then bus in New York

By John Wawrow February 9, 2017 2:52 am 1 min read
The Saint Louis University men’s basketball team lost a game and then its bus while playing in New York.

The Saint Louis Billikens walked out of the arena in St. Bonaventure Wednesday night following the team’s 70-55 loss to the Bonnies, and their bus was nowhere to be found, said New York State Police Trooper James O’Callaghan.

The 56-year-old unidentified female bus driver had taken off.

“She was driving while intoxicated,” O’Callaghan said.

While authorities searched for the bus, the players sat in the arena. The team posted pictures on Twitter of players talking on their cellphones, playing cards and napping.

“Just chilling in the Reilly Center while we try to find our missing bus,” the team tweeted.

State police said the bus was eventually stopped in Randolph, New York, about 40 miles from the arena and the team.

“I’m not sure where their destination was after that. But yeah, it definitely wasn’t Randolph,” O’Callaghan said.

The driver was arrested and is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated.

As for the team, it later posted an update on Twitter thanking the St. Bonaventure staff for helping out.

“Our bus has been located,” the team wrote.

It was not immediately clear why the driver took off. State police said the investigation was ongoing.

Wawro reported from Buffalo.

