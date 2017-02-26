Men’s World Cup Super-G Results

|Sunday
|At Kvitfjell, Norway
1. Peter Fill, Italy, 1:32.83.
2. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 1:32.93.
3. Erik Guay, Canada, 1:33.06.
4. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 1:33.19.
5. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 1:33.20.
6. Martin Cater, Slovenia, 1:33.27.
7. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 1:33.31.
8. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 1:33.58.
9. Mauro Caviezel, Switzerland, 1:33.59.
10. Manuel Osborne-Paradis, Canada, 1:33.64.
11. Christian Walder, Austria, 1:33.66.
12. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 1:33.74.
13. Maxence Muzaton, France, 1:33.76.
14. Andreas Sander, Germany, 1:33.77.
15. Max Franz, Austria, 1:33.80.
16. Bjoernar Neteland, Norway, 1:33.81.
17. Vincent Kriechmayr, Austria, 1:33.88.
18. Otmar Striedinger, Austria, 1:33.99.
19. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 1:34.04.
20. Urs Kryenbuehl, Switzerland, 1:34.06.
21. Ralph Weber, Switzerland, 1:34.07.
22. Adrien Theaux, France, 1:34.08.
23. Blaise Giezendanner, France, 1:34.09.
24. Niels Hintermann, Switzerland, 1:34.10.
25. Gilles Roulin, Switzerland, 1:34.24.
26. Dominik Paris, Italy, 1:34.26.
27. Romed Baumann, Austria, 1:34.33.
28. Klemen Kosi, Slovenia, 1:34.36.
29. Johan Clarey, France, 1:34.40.
30. Felix Monsen, Sweden, 1:34.43.
30. Stian Saugestad, Norway, 1:34.43.
33. Brennan Rubie, United States, 1:34.48.
34. Bryce Bennett, United States, 1:34.49.
45. Travis Ganong, United States, 1:34.95.
47. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 1:35.19.
Jared Goldberg, United States, did not start.
|World Cup Super-G Standings
|(After five events)
1. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 365 points.
2. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 239.
3. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 203.
4. Dominik Paris, Italy, 197.
5. Peter Fill, Italy, 190.
6. Matthias Mayer, Austria, 189.
7. Beat Feuz, Switzerland, 187.
8. Erik Guay, Canada, 175.
9. Max Franz, Austria, 168.
10. Bostjan Kline, Slovenia, 122.
14. Travis Ganong, United States, 80.
24. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 48.
26. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 44.
34. Steven Nyman, United States, 18.
37. Ryan Cochran-Siegle, United States, 16.
43. Bryce Bennett, United States, 11.
55. Ted Ligety, United States, 2.
56. Jared Goldberg, United States, 1.
|Overall World Cup Standings
|(After 30 events)
1. Marcel Hirscher, Austria, 1275.
2. Kjetil Jansrud, Norway, 871.
3. Henrik Kristoffersen, Norway, 843.
3. Alexis Pinturault, France, 843.
5. Peter Fill, Italy, 577.
6. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Norway, 570.
7. Felix Neureuther, Germany, 525.
8. Manfred Moelgg, Italy, 477.
9. Dominik Paris, Italy, 473.
10. Hannes Reichelt, Austria, 456.
20. Travis Ganong, United States, 295.
54. Steven Nyman, United States, 120.
58. Bryce Bennett, United States, 109.
77. Tommy Ford, United States, 74.
78. Ryan Cochan-Siegle, United States, 73.
79. Thomas Biesemeyer, United States, 72.
81. Ted Ligety, United States, 71.
83. Andrew Weibrecht, United States, 69.
85. David Chodounsky, United States, 68.
94. Jared Goldberg, United States, 48.
103. Brennan Rubie, United States, 31.
112. Tim Jitloff, United States, 24.
137. Michael Ankeny, United States, 8.
140. Mark Engel, United States, 7.
143. Robby Kelley, United States, 6.
149. AJ Ginnis, United States, 5.