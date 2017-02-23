Sports Listen

Trending:

WorkforceDoDSocial mediaFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan sports doctor hears…

Michigan sports doctor hears sexual assault charges

By The Associated Press February 23, 2017 2:33 pm < a min read
Share

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan sports doctor charged with sexually assaulting nine young gymnasts has heard the charges against him at a pair of arraignments.

Dr. Larry Nassar was charged Wednesday with 22 crimes in Ingham and Eaton counties. Not-guilty pleas were entered in two courts Thursday.

Nassar won’t be released. He’s in jail without bond in an unrelated child pornography case in western Michigan.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Nassar was a sports doctor at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. He’s charged with molesting young gymnasts who came to him for treatments for hip and back injuries.

Advertisement

Separately, dozens of former female athletes, mostly gymnasts, are suing him for alleged assaults at Michigan State, a Lansing-area gymnastics club and elsewhere. Nassar has denied wrongdoing.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan sports doctor hears…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1945: U.S. flag raised on Iwo Jima

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Little girl in Alabama becomes honorary sailor

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6605 0.0001 0.61%
L 2020 25.0707 -0.0027 1.04%
L 2030 27.7800 -0.0065 1.48%
L 2040 29.8366 -0.0094 1.70%
L 2050 17.0719 -0.0068 1.91%
G Fund 15.2394 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.5464 0.0120 0.23%
C Fund 32.6799 -0.0318 1.90%
S Fund 43.2654 -0.1702 2.16%
I Fund 25.7181 0.0575 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.