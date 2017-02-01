Sports Listen

Michigan State recruit in jail, awaiting bond on signing day

By The Associated Press February 1, 2017
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Michigan State recruit Donovan Winter sat in a Florida jail Wednesday while other football recruits across the country signed letter of intent on national signing day.

A police report showed the Bishop Moore Catholic defensive end was in Seminole County Jail in Sanford, Florida. on Wednesday awaiting bond and facing charges of burglary of larceny of a firearm. Winter was arrested Monday and is awaiting a $2,000 bond.

The three-star recruit verbally committed to Michigan State and was expected to sign with the Spartans on Wednesday. It is uncertain if his scholarship offer remains.

Schools are prohibited from discussing unsigned players and Bishop Moore coach Matt Hedrick did not immediately return a call to The Associated Press.

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

This version corrects story to reflect the Seminole County Jail is in Sanford, Florida, not Orlando.

