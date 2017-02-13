Sports Listen

Trending:

CongressEPAGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan State suspends coach…

Michigan State suspends coach linked to abuse complaints

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 4:44 pm < a min read
Share

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State has suspended its women’s gymnastics coach, a week after she was accused in a lawsuit of downplaying complaints about sexual abuse by a sports doctor.

University spokesman Jason Cody says Kathie Klages was suspended Monday. He offered no details and didn’t say whether the suspension was related to Dr. Larry Nassar.

Nassar is a former Michigan State doctor who is being sued by more than two dozen women and girls who allege he molested them during treatments.

Hiring freeze: Some answers, some questions

In a court filing, one woman says Klages diminished her concerns in the late 1990s. The woman says Klages was her coach when she was a teenager in a Michigan State youth program.

Advertisement

Nassar has denied abuse allegations. He’s criminally charged with assaulting a girl at his home and possessing child pornography.

Topics:
Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Michigan State suspends coach…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor awarded

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor plays with Guatemalan children

A daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Recommended