Michigan State’s Merchant returns from medical leave

By The Associated Press February 12, 2017 2:46 pm < a min read
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has returned from her medical leave of absence to coach Sunday’s game against No. 3 Maryland.

It was Merchant’s first game back since she coached at Rutgers on Jan. 14.

Merchant fainted during a home game against Illinois on Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests and kept overnight as a precaution. She did not coach on Jan. 4 at Purdue before returning for the next three games.

She felt similar symptoms after the game at Rutgers and stayed in New Jersey for tests at a hospital.

Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State.

Health News Sports News
