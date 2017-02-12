Michigan State’s Merchant returns from medical leave

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant has returned from her medical leave of absence to coach Sunday’s game against No. 3 Maryland.
It was Merchant’s first game back since she coached at Rutgers on Jan. 14.
Merchant fainted during a home game against Illinois on Jan. 1 and was later taken to a hospital for tests and kept overnight as a precaution. She did not coach on Jan. 4 at Purdue before returning for the next three games.
She felt similar symptoms after the game at Rutgers and stayed in New Jersey for tests at a hospital.
Merchant is in her 10th season at Michigan State.