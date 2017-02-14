Sports Listen

Mid-American leader Akron wins 30th straight home game

By The Associated Press February 14, 2017 9:35 pm < a min read
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Kwan Cheatham Jr. had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Isaiah Johnson scored 13 of his 18 points in the second half and Mid-American leader Akron held off Toledo 71-65 on Tuesday night for the Zips’ 30th straight home win.

Akron trailed by 11 with 10:36 left.

Johnson got loose down low and made an open layup for a 61-55 lead and he had a block on the other end. He added a 3-point play on Akron’s next offensive possession for a nine-point lead as the Zips hit 10 of 11 shots.

Johnson missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Jordan Lauf made a layup to get Toledo to 67-63. Johnson missed another free throw when Akron wasn’t in the bonus but Jonathan Williams missed an easy layup on the other end. Cheatham sealed it at the line.

Antino Jackson added 13 points for Akron (22-4, 12-1 Mid-American). Cheatham hit four 3-pointers, Jackson added three and the Zips were 11 of 31.

Steve Taylor Jr. and Nate Navigato each scored 13 points for Toledo (13-13, 6-7). Taylor also grabbed 13 rebounds.

Sports News
