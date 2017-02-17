Sports Listen

Sports News

Mikko Rantanen lifts Avalanche past Hurricanes in OT

By MIKE POTTER February 17, 2017 10:47 pm 1 min read
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored at 4:23 of overtime to give Colorado a 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night, snapping the Avalanche’s losing streak at five games.

Matt Duchene set up the goal on a 2-on-1 break.

Tyson Barrie also scored for Colorado, and Calvin Pickard made 28 saves. Last in the NHL at 16-38-2, the Avalanche are 6-2 in overtime.

Connolly calls for 3.2 percent pay raise for feds in 2018

Jeff Skinner scored his team-leading 19th goal of the season for the Hurricanes, and Cam Ward stopped 35 shots. Carolina has lost three straight.

The Hurricanes were returning from their mandatory “bye week” break. Teams are 3-10-1 in their first games after bye weeks this season.

Barrie put the Avalanche ahead 1-0 at 13:48 of the first period, beating Ward over his left shoulder from the right circle with Jarome Iginla on the primary helper. John Mitchell had his first assist in 48 games this season on the secondary.

Skinner tied it with 49 seconds left in the period, beating Pickard five-hole from an improbable angle at the goal line in the left corner. Lee Stempniak had the first assist.

NOTES: Colorado RW Rene Bourque (head) missed his eighth straight game, while teammate D Cody Goloubef was a healthy extra. . Carolina’s healthy scratches were RW Ty Rattie, D Ryan Murphy and D Matt Tennyson. … Hurricanes C Jay McClement played in 104 games for the Avalanche from 2010-12. … The return match is March 7 in Denver.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host Tampa Bay on Sunday night in the opener of a two-game homestand.

Hurricanes: Host Toronto on Sunday night in the second of a five-game homestand.

Sports News
