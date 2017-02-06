Sports Listen

Minnesota cops invoke Justin Bieber against drunken drivers

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 6:54 pm < a min read
WYOMING, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota police department threatened to force drunken drivers to watch a Super Bowl ad featuring Justin Bieber.

The police department in the city of Wyoming tweeted during the Super Bowl that anyone caught driving drunk Sunday night would be forced to watch the pop star the entire way to jail.

Bieber starred in a T-Mobile ad doing his version of a celebratory end zone dance.

Hiring freeze result of Trump team's review of federal agencies

The original tweet was retweeted at least 10,000 times and liked at least 16,000. The department later tweeted thanks to everybody for spreading their message against drinking and driving.

Police Chief Paul Hoppe tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press (http://bit.ly/2lcUJbs ) all the attention may have resulted in up to 1 million impressions.

And he says his department made no drunken driving arrests Sunday night.

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com

