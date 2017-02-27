Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetNavy SecretaryHiring FreezeSecurity ClearanceMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Misdemeanor drug charge against…

Misdemeanor drug charge against Vols’ Jennings dismissed

By master
and The Associated Press February 27, 2017 12:01 pm < a min read
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A misdemeanor drug charge against Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been dismissed.

Knox County Assistant District Attorney General Sean McDermott said Monday the case was dismissed after Jennings paid court costs and underwent an alcohol and drug assessment.

Court costs totaled $350.25.

Sponsored content: Agency managers surveyed, many unsure about data storage or how to improve it. Learn more in our next generation data center survey.

Jennings was cited Jan. 15 on a charge of simple marijuana possession during a traffic stop. Police also cited him for driving the wrong way on a one-way street and having no proof of insurance.

Advertisement

Jennings had 40 catches for 580 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore this past season. He will be Tennessee’s top returning receiver this fall. His 2016 season included a 43-yard Hail Mary reception as time expired to give the Volunteers a 34-31 victory over Georgia.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Misdemeanor drug charge against…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1951: States ratify 22nd Amendment

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

HHS secretary visits FDA

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Feb 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6675 0.0006 0.61%
L 2020 25.0776 -0.0057 1.04%
L 2030 27.7837 -0.0140 1.48%
L 2040 29.8376 -0.0192 1.70%
L 2050 17.0692 -0.0141 1.91%
G Fund 15.2414 0.0010 0.20%
F Fund 17.6459 0.0643 0.23%
C Fund 32.7539 0.0565 1.90%
S Fund 43.0714 0.0464 2.16%
I Fund 25.6378 -0.1967 2.89%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.