Mississippi slips past Missouri 80-77

By JAKE THOMPSON
February 25, 2017
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Deandre Burnett scored 28 points, Breein Tyree added 15 and Mississippi beat Missouri 80-77 on Saturday.

Ole Miss (18-11, 9-7 Southeastern Conference) won its second straight after an overtime victory over Mississippi State on Tuesday. Missouri (7-21, 2-14) dropped its 34th straight road game.

The Rebels had chances to put the game away but the Tigers managed to hang around, shooting 20 of 35 (57.1 percent) in the second half. Missouri missed two 3-pointers in the final seconds that could have tied the game. The Tigers shot 10 of 30 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc.

Frankie Hughes led Missouri with 22 points while Jordan Barnett scored 14.

