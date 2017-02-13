Sports Listen

Monday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press February 13, 2017 10:14 pm < a min read
EAST

Baruch 59, John Jay 49

Bucknell 75, Colgate 58

Dominican (NY) 74, Nyack 58

Fairfield 69, Rider 67

Louisville 76, Syracuse 72, OT

Monmouth (NJ) 102, Siena 82

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 83, Georgia Southern 78

Augusta 73, Paine 68

Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia St. 64

Furman 80, VMI 52

Md.-Eastern Shore 82, Bethune-Cookman 81, OT

MIDWEST

Augsburg 88, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71

Bethel (Minn.) 66, Gustavus 62

Carleton 84, Concordia (Moor.) 58

Macalester 100, St. John’s (Minn.) 97, OT

St. Olaf 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas Tech 84, Baylor 78

FAR WEST

No scores reported from the FAR WEST.

