Monday’s College Basketball

EAST
Baruch 59, John Jay 49
Bucknell 75, Colgate 58
Dominican (NY) 74, Nyack 58
Fairfield 69, Rider 67
Louisville 76, Syracuse 72, OT
Monmouth (NJ) 102, Siena 82
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 83, Georgia Southern 78
Augusta 73, Paine 68
Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia St. 64
Furman 80, VMI 52
Md.-Eastern Shore 82, Bethune-Cookman 81, OT
MIDWEST
Augsburg 88, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 71
Bethel (Minn.) 66, Gustavus 62
Carleton 84, Concordia (Moor.) 58
Macalester 100, St. John’s (Minn.) 97, OT
St. Olaf 74, St. Thomas (Minn.) 65
SOUTHWEST
Texas Tech 84, Baylor 78
FAR WEST
No scores reported from the FAR WEST.